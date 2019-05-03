The world would be a better place if every mother could be loved and cherished as much as Lemora Joyce Ward McCarty’s family loved her. Born Sept. 3, 1921, she saw the world change in her 97 years, from growing up on a small farm in Lipan, Texas, traveling weekly five miles by wagon for a block of ice to using a Kindle to read.
Joyce left the farm to attend Harris Hospital’s nursing school in Ft. Worth, Texas, in 1940. She met Arthur Leon McCarty on a blind date. They married hours before he was shipped overseas with the Army during World War II.
They were married for 45 years, until his death in 1986. They raised twin boys. Bobby died in 2017. Billie lives in Texas.
Denise, their daughter, and husband, Mike McCravey welcomed Joyce to Hood River in 1986. When Matthew, their son, was born in 1999, Joyce moved to their farm to live. She was a wonderful grandmother and made three generations living together truly special.
Most people in the Gorge have never met this talented lady, yet know her work that makes them smile as they pass 610 Oak St. When the family purchased the Oak Street Hotel in 2001, Joyce decorated the building inside and out. Each holiday gave her opportunity to release her creative energy. Urns filled with flowers in the summer to dozens of pumpkins each fall, then closing each year by decorating the hotel at Christmas with hundreds of lights and festive arrangements. She had the ability to make something beautiful out of anything she touched.
She enjoyed growing a large flower and vegetable garden to supply the Oak Street Hotel with fresh berries, vegetables and eggs for the chef to create breakfast for the guests. Creative fresh flower arrangements graced tables.
Joyce lived for her family. Wisdom, love, grace and a good dose of Texas stubbornness were gifts to those who knew her. Thanks to Providence Hospice, Mike, Denise and Matthew McCravey were able to care for Joyce at home. During her last days, she enjoyed listening to Matthew, her grandson, play violin.
Joyce went to heaven on April 23, 2019, with her family by her side holding her hands.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, please make donations to Providence Hospice of the Gorge, care of Anderson’s Tribute Center.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center (Funerals • Receptions • Cremations), 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.