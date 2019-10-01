Leone Cochran passed away on Sept. 29, 2019. She was 92 years of age at the time of her passing.
One of the fastest fruit packers during her 44 years at Diamond Central in Odell, Leone Davis Cochran applied the same energy and competence to every area of her life.
Leone was born in Galena, Kan., in 1927, but spent most of her school-age years in Joplin, Mo. She played softball and ran track, barefoot, excelling at athletics during a time when it was rare for girls to participate in sports.
Her family moved to Parkdale when she was 16. She finished her junior and senior years there, meeting Jack Cochran and becoming his high school sweetheart. They were married in 1946 and made their home in Parkdale, where they raised three sons, Robin, Lance, and Kit.
Leone was always busily serving her family, standing at the kitchen counter to refill plates during dinner and replying, “No, you first,” when pressed to get in line for food at family gatherings.
True to her nature, all the activities Leone enjoyed were active. She walked four miles a day, enjoyed roller skating and square dancing, and loved to go camping.
She and Jack moved to Goldendale, Wash., in 2003 to be near their sons. She spent the last few years of her life in a memory care facility in The Dalles, where she still expressed her efficient and energetic approach to life, folding towels for the staff and refusing to use a cane or a walker.
Leone was preceded in death by her son, Robin, and husband, Jack. She is fondly remembered by her sons, Lance and Kit, along with their wives, Barbara and Ann; and her grandchildren, Zachary, Douglas, Amy, Emily, Nell, Aaron and Benjamin.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, 204 E. Fourth St., The Dalles, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.