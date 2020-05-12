Lester “Les” E. Ziegenbein, 88, passed away May 5, 2020, at his home in Hood River, Ore. Les was born July 24, 1931, to Stanley and Theresa (Kollas) Ziegenbein in Hood River. Les had one older brother, Stan Ziegenbein, and a younger sister, Alice Ehlinger. He grew up in the Hood River Valley and graduated from Hood River High School in 1950.
Les married Loveta Parrett in 1959 and they have been happily married for 60 years. Les and Loveta had three children, Daniel, Gary, and Carla. Early in his carrier, Les worked in the logging industry, hauling logs for Leonard Wonsyld and Harry Ethel. After his children were born, he went to work for Hanel Lumber Company, where he worked for 38 years. The couple enjoyed traveling in their motor home, visiting all the fishing holes they could find. Les especially loved being in his garden, growing his raspberries. In later years, he spent time helping deliver Meals on Wheels and with the Hood River Christmas Project. He also enjoyed going to his grandchildren’s school and sporting events and reading Louis L’Amour novels over and over. Les is survived by his wife Loveta, sister Alice, son Dan (Terri) Ziegenbein, daughter Carla (Wes) Bailey, grandchildren Logan and Mason Bailey, and many nieces and nephews. Les was preceded in death by his parents, Stan and Theresa, his brother Stan, and his son Gary Ziegenbein. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hood River Christmas Project or Hood River Meals on Wheels, c/o Anderson’s Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence.