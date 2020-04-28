Lillian “Lil” Kurahara was born on Dec. 15, 1922, in Hood River, Ore., and passed away April 24, 2020, at the age of 97. Lil lived in the Hood River Valley for almost her entire life, first leaving at the age of 17 to attend Pacific University in Forest Grove, Ore., where she majored in chemistry. In 1942, during her sophomore year, her studies were cut short when she was forcibly removed with her family, first to Pinedale Detention Center, Calif., and then to Tule Lake Incarceration Center, Calif., followed by Heart Mountain Incarceration Center, Wyo. After arriving at Tule Lake, Lil became an assistant teacher, where she met her future husband, Jan Kurahara of Sacramento, Calif. They married on March 7, 1943, and were happily wed for 66 years until his passing in 2009. Returning to the Hood River Valley after the war, Lil and Jan raised their family and worked in their orchard. In addition, Lil sewed clothes for her three children and, as they got older, volunteered at school and extracurricular activities whenever she was needed.
Once their kids had grown and left home, Lil worked as a assistant librarian at Wy’east High School for one year, and then went to work at the local radio station, KIHR, for over nine years, where she wrote commercials, kept radio logs and the station books. She also hosted a weekly 15-minute program that catered to the homemaker called “Notes for My Lady.” She left the radio station to take a job at the Hood River County Assessor’s Office, where she worked for over 15 years as the deputy assessor until her retirement in 1989. One of her responsibilities of considerable note during her tenure was to oversee computerizing the tax records. Upon her retirement, the Hood River News reported, “A key staff member in the county office of assessment and taxation has retired, and her former boss says it may be some time before the office runs as quickly and smoothly as it has in recent years” (Nov. 8, 1989, page 16).
After retiring, Lil and Jan enjoyed traveling to see family, but were happiest at home in Hood River, where she enjoyed cooking and entertaining family and friends. Lil continued to stay busy, volunteering at the Hood River Museum, Providence Hospital gift shop and providing countless scrubbers and other handmade crafts to Happy Hands. She enjoyed playing the piano, had a beautiful singing voice and sang in the church choir. Lil was a gifted seamstress, knitter and crocheter, avid reader, master word unscrambler and enjoyed regularly texting with family.
She is greatly missed by her family and all those fortunate to have called her a friend. She was quick witted, kind, welcoming, humble, exceedingly generous and loving. She was always so proud to introduce people to her kids, grandkids, great-grandkids, great-great-grandkids and all who joined her family.
She made each one feel special and loved as she supported and celebrated their achievements.
Lil was preceded in death by her husband, Jan, and sister, Mary. She is survived by her children, Jan Jr. (Carole) Kurahara, Ron (Peggy) Kurahara and Karen (Larry) King; her grandchildren, Kris (Mike) Van Dooren, Ron (Cyndee) Kurahara, Jon (Kim) Kurahara, Stephanie (Kevin) Boehm, Melanie King, Melissa (Matt) Nishio and Scott Kurahara; her great-grandchildren, Dominic, Lily (Brigham), Nate, Tyler (Grace), Dayna, Eli, Christopher (Katrina), Montana, Dakota, Chloe, Mason, Jordan, Chantel, Isaiah (Hannah), Anna, Josiah, Rebekah, Ariana, Mimi, Nola, Wren and Rye; her great-great grandchildren, Evan, Mason, Tano and Riyo; sister, Jean Kado; sisters-in-law Jane Kurahara and Reiko Kurahara; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Providence Brookside Manor for the kindness and special care they showed Lil through her time there, and especially at the end of her life. Per Lil’s request, there will not be a public service, but the family will gather at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, please send charitable donations in Lil's name to either Happy Hands or Providence Hospice of the Gorge – Hood River, c/o Anderson's Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River, OR 97031.