Lois Stevens passed from us peacefully on July 16 of this year. Some of us were blessed to share a portion of her journey.
Lois was born in Wagoner, Okla., July 28, 1931. She walked to school barefoot and in bib overalls on dusty dirt roads and had a beginning that was hard, as it was for many during that time. She overcame, and that trait really defined her life. She married, moved to Tulsa and her life as a Fashionista began. She bore her three children and eventually followed her parents, Ethel and Roy Bruce, to Bingen, Wash.
There, she began her very full life of family, friends and service to her God, Jehovah. Lois was dedicated to her faith as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses. She touched many and affected their lives through her ministry and years as a service station owner, bus driver for the White Salmon School District, as well as her years owning and managing Lois’ Rentals. She had a gracious heart and many of her tenants found themselves in her kitchen sharing a meal or sharing their troubles, for Lois was good at giving advice to those who seemed to have lost their way. Her no-nonsense attitude and giving spirit made Lois a dear friend and confidante for many. Lois was generous to a fault with all those she knew.
Though she worked at many jobs over the years, the job she seemed to love the most was long haul trucking. She reveled in traveling the country and the experience of seeing the sights, meeting new people and the freedom it allowed. In later years, she frequently entertained large groups and kept a beautiful yard and home.
Lois’s greatest love was her family. She hosted many family gatherings and annual camping trips with all of her grand children and great-grandchildren. There was fishing, rock hunting, campfires, hikes and stories. But, most important was time spent together, making them all know how much they were loved.
To say she will be missed cannot convey the loss or explain the hole left in our lives and hearts.
Lois is survived by Anna Sue LaFollette (Jim), Joel Stevens (Lyn), Miriam Knowles (Randy) and many beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews and myriads of other loved ones.