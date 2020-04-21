Lorena King Ray passed away on March 20, 2020, at Tri-Cities Chaplaincy Hospice House in Kennewick, Wash. Lorena was born on May 2, 1921, and was 98 years of age at the time of her passing.
Lorena was born in Miami, Okla., to George L. and Delpha (Neal) King. She moved with her family to the Hood River Valley when only 9 months old. Lorena grew up in Odell, attending Odell schools.
Lorena knew Virgil all through their Odell school years. On Sept. 5, 1937, Lorena married her school sweetheart, Virgil Leroy Ray. The two went to Stevenson, Wash., with a friend to stand up with them. The couple returned to Hood River to tell their parents, which wasn’t easy. Lorena’s only sibling, George King “junior” passed away in 1939.
Richard Leroy was born Oct. 23, 1941, Earl James on Dec. 14, 1944, and daughter Sharron Elizabeth on Jan. 21,1947. Lorena was a stay at home mom until Sharron went to school.
Lorena worked for Stadleman Fruit for 12 years, on the family orchard for 10 years, at a health food store in Portland for eight years, and Hi-School Pharmacy for eight years until retiring in 1997. One of the best things growing up was her summer/fall vegetable garden. All five of us and grandparents would sit around laughing and joking while we shucking corn, snapped green beans or stripped peas out of pods. Each of these was on a different evening because the next day was canning day. She enjoyed crocheting, gardening, reading, embroidery, playing the piano in the early years and plugging her headphones in to her electronic organ in the later years and knitting hats recently for her granddaughters’ first grade students. She was an active member of Hood River Valley Christian Church and Columbia Community Church (C3) in Kennewick, Wash.
In addition to her parents and brother, Lorena was preceded in death by her husband, Virgil, two sons, Richard and Earl, son-in-law John, daughter-in-law Gale Ray and four grandchildren.
Lorena is survived by her daughter, Sharron Rath of Kennewick; daughter-in-law, Pat Ray of North Carolina; nine grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and five great, great-grandchildren.
Private committal at Idlewilde Cemetery where Lorena was laid to rest by her husband took place, March 28. A service to celebrate her life will be held at a later date.
Memorials are encouraged to be made in Lorena’s name to Hood River Valley Christian Church or Chaplaincy Hospice Care of Richland, Wash., sent c/o Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave, Hood River, OR 97031.
