Loretta Sue Bowers-Duffus passed away on May 19, 2019, at Parkhurst House in Hood River, Ore., and was 84 years of age at the time of her passing. Loretta was born on Sept. 12, 1934, to Thurlow Arthur and Ruth (Looney) King in Tecumseh, Mo.
She graduated from Vallejo High School in Vallejo, Calif. She married Galand Bowers in 1952. Together they had two daughters, Cynthia (Cindy) and Brenda. She worked for Willits Redwood Products, Napa County Auditor’s Office. She was the bookkeeper and part owner of Ranch Market 2 in Yountville, Calif.
Loretta enjoyed shopping and being with friends. She was very active in church and all their activities. She loved to sing and listen to music, especially The Gaither Vocal Band. She liked playing cards and the piano.
Loretta is survived by her husband, James Duffus; daughters, Cynthia Mitchell and Brenda, and husband Thomas Cramblett; grandchildren, Meredith Mitchell, Elaina Mitchell, Shiloh Mitchell, Ladora Mitchell, Jered Cramblett and Scott Cramblett; and numerous great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents, Thurlow Arthur King and Ruth Robinson; stepfather, Roy Robinson; first husband, Galand N. Bowers; grandson, Jake Mitchell; and brother, Dallas King.
The family would like to thank the staff at Parkhurst Place, Providence Hospice of the Gorge, North Bonneville Community Church, North Bonneville Senior Center and Anderson’s Tribute Center. The family suggests that donations in memory of Loretta Sue Bowers-Duffus be made to either Alzheimer’s research or Providence Hospice of the Gorge, and can be sent care of Anderson’s Tribute Center.
Services are planned for 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 25 at the North Bonneville Community Church, 1150 Wacomac, North Bonneville, Wash., with a reception to follow at the North Bonneville Senior Center. A private graveside service will be held at a later date at Stevenson Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center (Funerals • Receptions • Cremations), 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
