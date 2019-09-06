Lori E. Ann Ford was born Lorene May Ford to James and Mary (Heath) Ford in Garibaldi, Ore., on April 18, 1940. She passed away on Aug. 26, 2019. Services were held at the Lincoln Memorial Cemetery in Portland on Aug. 31.
Her family lived in and around the Portland area and also spent a time in Arizona. The Ford family eventually settled in Emmett, Idaho, with what would become 11 children. Lori and her fraternal twin Loren fell somewhere in the middle.
Lori attended high school in Emmett and married David White. Lori and David then moved to Portland, Ore., to follow David’s work. Lori worked at the Viewmaster factory while carrying their daughter, Debra May. A few years passed and Lori found herself and child back in Idaho and met Donnovan Brogan, a sawmill worker at Boise Cascade ... the two would marry in March of 1963. In December of that year, Lori gave birth to a son, Donovan E.
A short time later, Donnovan and Lori moved to Coos Bay, Ore., with their young family to participate in the timber industry boom at the World’s Largest Lumber Shipping Port. Lori would find employment in the Georgia Pacific plywood mill, where she excelled working third shift. Lori and Donnovan would continue these careers until the decline of the timber industry in the early 1980s.
Lori and Don traveled around Oregon and settled in the orchard-rich region of the Hood River Valley, where they were able to pick fruit and work in the packing houses, much like she did growing up in Emmett. She then secured employment sewing wool ski wear (for Caribou Woolens) and also worked in various grocery stores (McIsaacs, Safeway and Rosauers). Eventually, her passion brought her back to the timber industry and S.D.S. plywood in Bingen, Wash. It was during this time she was blessed with a grandson, Jonathon O’Ryan Brogan. He brought her great joy.
Lori had many talents: She was an avid shotgun and rifle hunter. Lori also loved to fish. Lori loved spirited driving and would regularly rack up speeding infractions that were, of course, “not her fault.”
Lori was blessed with a great singing voice and could play the piano by ear. She regularly played guitar and loved country music. She was always involved in fitness and fascinated by new food supplements and the latest workout equipment. In fact, she motivated and encouraged her son through his many power lifting accolades. Lori also practiced as an amateur astrologist and at times would share her great wisdom concerning your current love sign matchup.
Lori loved to landscape and created beautiful garden features, and took pride in her home inside and out. Lori kept an exhaustive curio, knick-knack and souvenir collection, each piece time stamping the various travels throughout her life. Lori was feisty, ornery, a hard worker, and lived a full and independent life.
May she find happiness and peace with her Lord and Savior, and those she loved that proceeded her in death. Goodbye Mom, Grandma, and friend. We love you.