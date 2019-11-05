Louise Irene Shaw passed away at her home in The Dalles, Ore., surrounded by family, on Oct. 30, 2019. She was born March 16, 1924, and was 95 at the time of her passing.
Louise was born in Weiser, Idaho, to James and Bessie (Clellan) Smith. She grew up just across the Snake River in Payette, Council and Fruitland. It is in Idaho where she met Arnold Orphus Shaw and they later married Oct. 24, 1948, in Elko, Nev. To their union, they were blessed with a blended family of 13 children.
With such a large family, Louise was a very active mother and homemaker. The family enjoyed many camping trips through the years in Idaho and the Pacific Northwest. Arnold worked construction on dams along the Columbia River and the family moved to The Dalles in 1952, where they have since resided. Arnold passed away Aug. 12, 1992.
Faith and God were important to Louise and she was a member of Life in Christ Center for years, even when the church was on Union Street. She loved to garden and sew until her later years, when she couldn’t.
Louise is survived by her children, Kay Meier (and Bob) of Sacramento, Calif., Nita Hayes (and Gil) of The Dalles, John Shaw of Kamiah, Idaho, and Bill Shaw (and Marilyn) of Kamiah; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and brother Ralph Wilson (and Phyllis) of Weiser, Idaho.
A funeral service is planned for 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5 at The Life in Christ Center, 3095 Cherry Heights Road, The Dalles. Graveside Rites will follow at The Dalles I.O.O.F. Three Mile Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest beside her husband, Arnold. A reception and time to celebrate Louise’s life will follow the graveside service at the church.
A time for viewing was held Nov. 4 at Anderson’s Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, 204 E. Fourth St., The Dalles.
