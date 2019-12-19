Margaret Mae Jacobson died Dec. 13, 2019, at Hawks Ridge Assisted Living in Hood River, Ore. Born Oct. 5, 1920, to Herbert Caldwell Martin and Ida Ola Martin, she grew up in Rowena and graduated from The Dalles High School. She played women’s competitive sports and later became an expert football and basketball spectator.
She married George Matthew Jacobson on March 17, 1945; he passed Oct. 7, 1997. She sang in the Hood River Valley Chorus and in the Riverside Church choir.
Many Hood River-ites knew Marge from her work at the DMV. She retired early to be able to travel the Western U.S. with George, exploring obscure Forest Service roads and fishing native trout streams. After George’s passing, Marge spent many years at home cultivating her roses, sponsoring feral cats and volunteering at Riverside Church.
She is survived by her daughter Karen, son-in-law Chuck Fisher, niece Helen Dixon, nephew George Martin and several grand-nieces, nephews and cousins. Her parents, sister Elizabeth and brother John predeceased her. She donated her remains to OHSU. No service is planned at this time.
Karen and Chuck are grateful to Hawks Ridge and Hospice of the Gorge for their loving care of Marge. If you wish to honor Marge’s memory, please do good deeds for others — transport someone to the doctor, visit a shut-in or take a non-driver to lunch. Remembrances can be sent to Riverside Church, Providence Hospice – Hood River or Columbia Gorge Cat Rescue (Hood River).