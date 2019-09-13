Marian Elizabeth (Liz) Hill, born in Hood River, Ore., passed away on Sept. 10, 2019, in Texarkana, Texas. Liz had moved to Texas to live close to her son, Rodney, and his wife, Jennifer in August 2013.
Liz was born to Charles and Nettie (Crapper) Sherrell in Hood River, Ore., on Nov. 24, 1926. She was preceded in death by her husband, Web; brothers, Howard, Frank, Ralph, Wilbur, Whitney and Toby, and sister, Marie. Her sister, Nita Griffith, still resides in Hood River.
Liz married Wilbur Nathan Hill (Web) on Sept. 11, 1948. They lived in the Klamath Falls area for a period of time, but returned to Hood River, where their sons, Rand and Rod, were born.
Liz and Web were involved in their sons’ sporting events and enjoyed following their teams.
The couple eventually moved to Salem, Ore., where they resided at Salem Towne retirement community.
Liz grew up in Hood River and graduated from Hood River High School, where she lettered in track. While living in Hood River, she was very involved in politics and served on the election board for many years. She worked at the old Safeway store for a few years, and then worked for Dr. Surge Gaulke as his bookkeeper, receptionist and chair side assistant for many years until his retirement.
She never missed a birthday or Christmas for her four grandchildren, Tricia Hill Saefke, Ryan Hill, Tonja Hill Sablatura and Jacalyn Hill Harms. Liz had nine great-grandchildren, Jackson, Caden and Parker Saefke, Samantha and Addison Hill, Brynna and Johnny Sablatura, Ashtyn Carr and Madison Harms. Liz is also survived by her sons, Rodney (Jennifer) Hill of Texarkana and Randy (Susan) Hill of Goodyear, Ariz.
Liz will be buried alongside her husband Web at Pine Grove Butte Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River.