Mariloy Fowler passed away peacefully at her home on Sept. 26, 2019, at the age of 75. She is survived by her sons Aaron and Travis; two grandsons; three granddaughters; her brother, John McCall; and several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 3 at Down Manor’s banquet room, 1950 Sterling Place, Hood River. Mariloy lived at the manor for many years.
She was born in Skamania County and graduated from Hood River High School. She continued her education at the Good Samaritan School of Nursing, where she graduated as a registered nurse. Mariloy continued a career in healthcare that spanned more than four decades and remained a lifelong learner.
She was married to Roger B. Swafford, who preceded her in death. Later in life, she met and married Lloyd K. Fowler, who also preceded her.
Mariloy spent most of her career as a nurse at the Hood River Memorial Hospital and Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital. During her tenure, she worked in every department the hospital had, as well as being named Director of Nursing. She was a nurse activist in the mid-1970s, helping to bring change to the profession of nursing that continues to be felt today.
The family wishes to thank Hospice of the Gorge for their care, even though Mariloy warned them she would be a terrible patient!
Mariloy will be remembered for caring for those around her, from putting several people through college, providing computers for students who couldn’t afford them, and educating other nurses. She helped organize and run the warming shelter program in town and was active in her church. She was a perpetual knitter, singer and whistler. Some may remember her as one of “eight pretty and talented young ladies” who competed in a pageant for the title of Miss Hood River in the 1950s.
Please join us to remember Mariloy and share your memories by sending all correspondence for the family to PO Box 18171, Portland, OR 97218.
