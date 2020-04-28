Marilyn Joyce Carmichael passed at her home in White Salmon, Wash., on April 12, 2020. Marilyn, widow of Howard E. Carmichael, resided in Pucker Huddle after moving from their lovely home in Husum. Marilyn was a kindergarten teacher for 35 years before retiring to Husum, where she and Howard renovated, and resided at the Camp Columbia Boys Home.
Marilyn is survived by her daughter, Heather M. Sanders of Santa Maria, Calif., and her son, Gavin H. Carmichael of White Salmon. No funeral services are planned at this time. Feel free to donate to the Camp Columbia Scholarship Fund via Gardner Funeral Home in White Salmon.