Longtime resident of Hood River, Marjorie Coe Thompson, passed away on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. She was born Feb. 2, 1924, and was 95 at the time of her passing.
Marjorie was born in Portland, Ore., and moved to Hood River in the 1930s. She was the daughter of George and Julia Coe. Marge graduated from Hood River High School in 1942 and went on to attend the University of Portland.
While in nursing school, she met Warren Thompson. They were married in September 1945. After warren served in the army, the Thompson’s moved to Hood River and Dr. Thompson set up his practice. Marge worked in his office for a short time, but mostly worked at the hospital. She was very active with the diabetic education program. She also enjoyed her volunteer work at St. Marks. In her free time, she enjoyed knitting and cross stitching.
Marge is preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, Dr. W.B. Thompson, and son John. She is survived by her daughter, Linda, two granddaughters, Jennifer Rinterknecht and Laura Harbeck, and five great-grandchildren.
