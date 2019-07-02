Marlene Ann Nelson of Hood River, Ore., passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019, at Mid-Columbia Medical Center in The Dalles, Ore. Marlene was born on Nov. 21, 1946, and was 72 years of age at the time of her passing.
Marlene was born in Buffalo, N.Y., to Max and Ann (Massa) Achtermann. The family later moved to Torrance, Calif., where Marlene graduated from Torrance High School in 1965.
On July 7, 1967, Marlene married Roger Nelson, and they have been together for nearly 52 years.
Marlene had been active in the community belonging to the Upper Valley Lions Club for 15 years and received many awards for her service. She was also involved in the Parkdale Grange and Senior Meals. For years, she has spent her spare time knitting stocking caps and leg warmers for the veterans and others in need. She was an avid fisherman and enjoyed many trips with friends camping and fishing. She was also known to have played softball with other local ladies and truly loved the game.
She is survived by her husband, Roger; son, Glen, and his wife, Eva; granddaughters, Becky and Eileen, along with their sons (great grandchildren), Liam, Vinnie and Tristan. She was preceded in death by her parents, Max and Ann Achtermann, and her brother, Max (Butch) Achtermann.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to either Doernbeckers Children’s Hospital or St. Jude Children’s Hospital through Anderson’s Tribute Center.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center (Funerals • Receptions • Cremations), 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
