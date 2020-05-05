Marlene Loretta Van Metre passed away with her family by her side on Thursday, April 30, 2020. She was 85.
Marlene was born July 21, 1934, to Joseph and Antoinette (Weiss) Kuther in Ferdinand, Idaho. She was the youngest of eight. At an early age she, her mother and sisters, Kate and Toni, moved to The Dalles, Ore., where she attended St. Mary Academy, graduating in 1952.
Marlene married Ron Van Metre on Sept. 8, 1956. They had three children while living in The Dalles. In 1960, the family moved to Hood River, Ore., working in the furniture business. In 1981, they established Van Metre’s Furniture.
Marlene and Ron loved to travel around the world. In Marlene's later years, she loved volunteering at the Hood River Providence Memorial Hospitals gift shop. She also loved cooking, reading, tole painting, sewing and cross-stitch.
Marlene is survived by her husband Ron; children, Kathy Zorza, Mark and wife Jodi Van Metre, and Joni Gerharz; six grandchildren, Keith, Kevin, Alisha, Allan, Lizzy and Kelly; and six great-grandchildren, with the seventh on the way; sisters Kate and Toni; and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of a life will be held at a later date. A private family service of committal was held at Idlewilde Cemetery on May 3. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Heart of Hospice, which the family would like to thank very much for the service that their employees gave during a difficult time.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.