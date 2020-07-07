Marty Marlene Roark, 82, of Centralia, Wash., passed away at her home on Saturday, June 20, 2020. Marty, nicknamed “Sweetpea” by her family, was born in The Dalles, Ore., on Feb. 4, 1938, to Cyrus and Lelia (Brace) Grady. She married her high school sweetheart, Billy E. Roark, Sr., in The Dalles on March 2, 1958.
Marty became an avid bowler after moving with her family to Centralia, traveling with friends to tournaments all over the U.S. She and Bill loved to travel, too, visiting Egypt, Australia, Mexico, Alaska, Fiji, New Zealand, and Holland, to name a few places. Stateside, she loved going to the beach and visiting family in Oregon. Her family was everything to her, and later in life, she preferred spending time close to home with the people she loved.
Marty was preceded in death by her mother Lelia; father Cyrus; sisters Delraine “Babe” Wallace, and Deloris “Margie” Jones; nieces Helen Wallace, Deborah Wallace, and Becky Jones; and nephew Steven Fullenwider.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Billy; children Teresa (Justo) Guerrero and Billy (Katie A. Cooper- Roark) Roark, Jr., both of Centralia; siblings Elizabeth Fullenwider and Frank “Bud” (Norma) Grady, both of The Dalles; grandchildren Kylyn (April) Woolery and Tanna Novak of Centralia, and grandson Andrew Roark of Texas; great-grandchildren Kayden Rohr, Cyrus Markstrom, Jaycee Nolan, Justus Novak, Lelia Middleton, Bryden Renfro, Colin Woolery, Gavin Woolery, and Kylyn Woolery; and special friends Bonnie Martin, Shelley Martin, Diane Baine, and Alice Douglas.
As per Marty’s wishes, there will be no services.
Arrangements are in care of Sticklin Funeral Chapel, Centralia.