Mary Emma Mauroni of Parkdale died peacefully in her home at the age of 93 with her loving family at her side on Oct. 13, 2019.
Mary was born on Jan. 3, 1926, at the family ranch in Wells Bench just outside Orofino, Idaho, to Emma Zelenka Stanek and James Stanek. She was the third of four children. Mary spent her childhood playing near the railroad yard, where they lived in a converted boxcar, and putting on shows for all the neighborhood children. She took her love of performing to the University of Idaho, where she graduated with a B.A. in drama and English, and a minor in music. Mary would spend her summers working as a waitress and clerk at a lumber camp to pay for her college tuition.
After college, Mary was introduced to Lee by friends. After working hard to impress Mary, she finally agreed to date him and they were married on Aug. 14, 1952.
They eventually moved to Southern Oregon, where they had four children, Lisa, Michael, Mark, and Linda. Mary had a strong presence in all her children’s lives and supported them with unconditional love. The whole family moved to the Hood River Valley in 1959.
For a career, Mary was drawn to teaching. She taught for over 30 years, including 24 years teaching music at Parkdale Elementary. When she was hired on at Parkdale, she attended night and summer school at Portland State University to complete a degree in music. As a teacher, she was known for creating and putting on multiple musical programs a year, and playing the fortune teller at the yearly school carnival. She continued teaching after retirement by subbing and being a volunteer with SMART.
Mary loved music and it was a center point of her life. She directed the St. Mary’s Catholic Church choir for 56 years. She was also a charter member of Sweet Adelines in Hood River and directed the group for over 10 years.
Mary was also very active in square dancing. She danced with the Wy’East Whirlers, Rhineland Quadrilles, Jean and Calico, and the Parkdale Promenaders. Much to her dismay, Lee quickly took up calling and Mary was left dancing both male and female parts.
She was also a member of home extension, county council and food bank.
Creativity flowed through Mary’s veins. Storytelling came second nature to her. From parodies to short stories to plays, she loved to write. In her free time, she also loved to paint, travel and enjoy her many flower gardens.
Mary is survived by her daughter Lisa of Hood River; son Michael of Corvallis, Ore.; daughter Linda and fiancée Don of Hudson, Wisc.; grandchildren, Josh and wife Jessica of Reno, Nev., Lindsey of Parkdale and Marcus of Manning, Alberta, Canada. She is also survived by sister, Nadine Krsul and family in the Washington State area.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Lee; son Mark; brothers Franklin and Melvin; and sister-in-law Emma.
Mary touched many lives as a teacher, director, mentor and friend. She had a zest for life and always viewed the world with kindness. She filled our hearts with love and song and gave us cherished memories that we will hold dear forever. Her soul is now free to soar. Let the show go on.
A rosary and vigil will be held at 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 8 at Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. A Catholic funeral Mass will be held at 1 p.m. on Nov. 9 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1501 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.