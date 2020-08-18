Matthew Kellogg was born Feb. 26, 1979, in Hood River, Ore., to Kim Martinson and Benny Kellogg. He grew up alongside brothers Zach and Cody Kellogg. As a young boy, he participated in wrestling and basketball. His favorite pastimes have always been hunting and fishing. He also loved the Oklahoma Sooners football team and enjoyed watching NASCAR.
Most of his life he spent welding, though he also worked as a cook in a local restaurant, for the garbage company in Hood River, and for Moore Orchards. In 2008, Matt welcomed his daughter, Ava, into his life. On Sept. 2, 2017, he married Maggie Edwards and in 2019, they welcomed their daughter, Harper, to their family.
On July 27, 2020, Matt drowned in a tragic fishing accident on the Oxbow Reservoir. Matt is survived by wife, Maggie Kellogg, and daughter Harper, of Hood River, and daughter Ava Kellogg of Sandy, Ore. The family would like to thank everyone who has reached out to help in any way. Your love and support is greatly appreciated.
Graveside services were held Aug. 1 at Upper Valley Cemetery, 6917 Allen Road, Parkdale.
Greater love has no one than this, than to lay down one’s life for his friends. — John 15:13
