Michael “Mike” J. Broadhead (75) went home with the Lord on Sept. 15, 2020.
Michael was born on June 3, 1945, in Rupert, Idaho, to Ione (Osterhout) and Orville Broadhead. Michael went to school in Springdale and later graduated from Declo High. He then went off to college in Pocatello, Idaho, and studied diesel mechanics. He served in the United Stated Army then in the National Guard for seven years.
He moved to Hood River in the early 1970s, were he bought and managed the Arco gas station by the port of Hood River. He later also bought and managed Broadmill Truck Repair for 40 years. Michael loved to hunt and fish with his wife and friends on horseback and did many pack trips with them in the wilderness. Michael loved his animals and his family.
Michael is survived by his wife Victoria Boadhead; three children; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; mother Ione MacBass; sisters Betty Wilson and Marie (Gene) Brown; and brother Rob (Sandra) Broadhead from Idaho, South Dakota and Utah.
A service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Mike can be made to Oregon Humane Society or Providence Hospice of the Gorge, c/o Anderson’s Tribute Center.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.