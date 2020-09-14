Michael “Mike” Lee Reeves was born on March 16, 1957, in Sacramento, Calif., to Glenn Reeves and Edna Miller. Mike grew up in Kent, Wash., and graduated from Kentridge High School in 1975.
Mike fell in love with the Hood River area around 1989 and was a master carpenter and sailboard builder in Mosier, Ore. In his spare time, he took pride in his Gala and Johnny Gold organic apple orchard that he had planted and began growing in 1993 on his Mt. Hood property. He was a Master Gardner at heart.
Mike found joy with outdoor activities like windsurfing, rock climbing, biking, tennis and swap meets. Mike also enjoyed hanging out with friends, salsa dancing, go karts, classic muscle cars and many nights spent with friends playing guitars and various other musical instruments.
Mike endured three different kidney transplants over a 24 year period and never, ever allowed anything to hold him down or stop him from doing the things he loved — “Mike was Superman."
Mike passed away peacefully early Thursday morning, Sept. 3, 2020, in his Mt. Hood home with family by his side.
Mike is preceded in death by his father, Glenn Reeves, and brother, Allen Miller. Mike is survived by his mom, Edna Miller; stepmother, Arlene Reeves; sister, Debbie (and Leon) Gutierrez; brothers, Ron Miller and Vic (and Kathy) Miller; nieces, Glenda Gutierrez and Chelsea Gutierrez; and nephews, Calvin Gutierrez and Riley Miller; along with so many friends from everywhere.
Mike will be truly missed by not only his family but by the many friends he has collected over the years.
In lieu of flowers, family asks that donations be sent in Mike’s name to OHSU Foundation, 1121 S.W. Salmon St. No. 100, Portland OR 97205, with "Kidney Transplant" on the memo line.
