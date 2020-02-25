Pastor Mike Harrington passed from earth to heaven on Sunday, Feb. 16, surrounded by his family. His wife, Glyna, proceeded him in death.
He was a proud grandfather and great-grandfather, and he will be missed.
He was born in a small town in Michigan on Nov. 3, 1941. Mike lived a full and colorful life. He served in the Army for one tour. His active time was spent in Germany.
Mike announced his call to the ministry and pastored a number of churches. His most recent pastorate was at Belmont Drive Missionary Baptist Church in Hood River, Ore., where he spent 15 years.
Mike traveled extensively, most recently to the Philippines. Mike was instrumental in founding several churches.
There will be a memorial service at Belmont Drive Missionary Baptist Church, 4200 Belmont Drive, Hood River, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29.