Maria “Mookee” Korbiniana Taft was born Jan. 29, 1933, to Resi and Martin Beer in Westerham, Germany, a small upper Bavaria village. She grew up with four other siblings, Detti (1934), Martin (1932), Martina (1931) and Elvira (1938). After attending eight years of volksschule during the war years of 1939 to 1945, she started her long working years.
From 1947 to 1956, her jobs were plenty and diversified: Babysitting, childcare and learning how to cook. In 1956, she met her husband, John Charles Taft, and in 1957, they married for the next 43 years. “John made me a Hood River girl as he never left his birthplace (Hood River)”. Mookee started a cooking job at the Elks club in 1960 until 1972. Then from 1972–1995, she was the head cook at Hood River Valley High School.
All during those wonderful years, she and John raised two adopted baby girls (Kacie, 1966, and Sissie, 1967) and even built their home. In 1999, Mookee lost her husband, but she continued cooking and catering for 10 more years.
After moving to her White Salmon house, lots of entertaining going on ... memberships included the Elks club, Beta Sigma Phi and Odell Lions club, but the love of cooking was a major part of her life. She lived three years at Providence Down Manor and moved to her home on May Street, where she peacefully passed.
Mookee is survived by her brother Martin of Germany; daughters Kacie Sena of Hood River and Christine Sollman (husband Robert) of Portland, Ore.; grandsons, Alex and Evan; and numerous family and friends in Germany and across the U.S.
Service details are still pending and will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center (Funerals • Receptions • Cremations), 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River.