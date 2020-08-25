Murray “Mel” Lyle Henage II passed away on Aug. 20, 2020, at home with Maxie and Lyle in Hood River, Ore., and was 76 years of age at the time of his passing. Mel was born on March 6, 1944, to Murray L. Henage and Charlene M. Henage in Palo Alto, Calif. He had one brother Andy Henage and grew up with friend Stephen Wolfe. Mel attended school at Hal Moon Bay and Woodside High, Calif., and then continued his education at the United Stated Institute while serving his country. Mel joined the Navy in 1963 doing three tours in Vietnam and was honorably discharges in 1967. Mel married Marguerita Barbara Gentile “Maxie” in 1966 and lived in San Diego, Calif., and then settled in Redwood City, Calif.
After the military, Mel took a job with Retail Clerks Trust Fund in San Francisco, then moved on to work for the Northern California Retail Clerks Union. He also served as trustee of The Santa Clara County health maintenance organization which is one of California’s first HMOs. He then took a position with the retail store employees union local 428 in San Jose, California. There he handled grievances and arbitration for the 8,000 member union.
When he and Maxie had enough of California they moved to Hood River with their children in 1978 and purchased and operated their orchard until Mel opened G.S Long Company of Oregon Inc. He remained the manager until he decided to retire. Since he was not one to sit around he returned to the industry where he worked as a private consultant and technical advisor for his son’s company, Western Ag Improvement Inc.
Mel enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his family, especially his wife, Maxie. Mel is survived by his wife, Maxie Henage; son Lyle Henage; daughter-in-law Tara Henage; his lifelong friend Stephen Wolfe; six grandchildren, Logan Mcfarland, Cristina Henage, Luke Mcfarland, Nicolas Henage, Brandi Fletcher and Tanner Fletcher; and, of course, his loving dog Pepper. Mel was preceded in death by his parents Murray and Charlene Henage; brother Andy; his beloved grandmother Stella Henage; his daughter Steffanie Rene Henage; one grandchild, Alex Macfarland; and Carol Wolfe.
A private gathering will be held at the Henage Property for family and close friends. Should you wish to make a Donation in Mel's name, please make them to the Veterans of Foreign War or the Wy'East Fire Department, c/o Anderson’s Tribute Center.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River, OR 97031. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.