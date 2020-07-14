Murvin Luke “Whitey” Barker passed away on July 10, 2020, at his home in Hood River, Ore., with family by his side. Murvin was born on Feb. 4, 1934, in Reedsport, Ore. He was the first of three children to Murvin and Iva Barker and was 86 years of age at the time of his passing.
He attended schools in Reedsport and excelled in sports, specifically baseball, during his high school career. He joined the Army in 1954 and served his time in Europe during the occupation and was honorably discharged in 1956.
In 1958, he married Carol Grant and, along with her twin boys, Terry and Larry, they were a new family of four. They made their family complete with two daughters, Stacey in 1959 and Sheila in 1961.
Whitey followed in his father’s and grandfather’s footsteps working in the sawmill throughout his life. He retired from SDS Lumber Company in 2009 after 39 years of service. His hobbies included working in his shop — he was a skilled carpenter and built many pieces of furniture through the years, which included the office desks at SDS Mill. He also enjoyed gardening and always had a big garden of vegetables. He was especially fond of his trees. Every property he ever owned had a lot of trees on it thanks to the meticulous care he provided. Whitey also loved watching sports on TV. Additionally, he was a member of the Elks, proudly serving as Exalted Ruler in 1990, as well as serving as a member of the Masons, American Legion and the Eagles.
He is survived by his longtime companion of more than 10 years, Gaynel Tait; sons Terry and Larry of The Dalles, Ore.; daughters Stacey (Britt) Cornman of Aloha, Ore., and Sheila Long of Hood River; nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; sister Sara Kuiper (Marty) of Scappoose, Ore.; sister– in–law Carol Barker of Salem, Ore.; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Hubert (2019).
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 18 at Idlewilde Cemetery, 980 Tucker Road, Hood River. Per the CDC’s guidelines, the family requests that all present wear a mask and practice social distancing with those not in your immediate household. Due to the pandemic, no food will be served.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center (Funerals • Receptions • Cremations), 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.