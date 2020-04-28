Nelda H. Reynier passed away peacefully in Hood River, Ore., on April 15, 2020. Nelda was 93. She and her late husband Ron moved to Oregon in 1995 to be near their sons.
Nelda grew up in West Pittston, Pa., where she attended school and followed her father’s baseball career through the minor leagues. She moved to the big city of Philadelphia in her 20s, where she worked at the Insurance Company of North America, eventually meeting her future husband Ron, a budding lawyer. She introduced him to her parents after he pulled up in his shiny new convertible, resulting in her parents wondering why she was dating a city slicker. But their eventual marriage lasted the duration, 62 years in all.
Nelda and Ron settled in Pottstown, Pa., where they raised their sons. Nelda was the best stay at home mom ever and the ultimate transporter for her kids. She volunteered at school and delivered Meals on Wheels to the elderly throughout the region. She was an avid bowler and loved to play tennis and bridge. She found her niche at yard sales and auctions, where she had a good eye for antiques and became well known for running her own flea market stand. When she moved to Hood River, she spent her spare time cruising the local sales and filling her garage once again. But she never forgot Pennsylvania and stayed in touch with her old friends over the years by sending hundreds of cards at Christmas.
The love of Nelda’s life was her husband, Ron. After 62 years, they were inseparable, although she reminded him occasionally of their honeymoon ski trip to Stowe, Vt., where he booked a dormitory room with single beds by mistake. She was always such a good sport and laughed about how summertime vacations to Lake Wallenpaupack were not such a vacation for her because she had to live in a cabin. She was always fun loving and was known for big birthday celebrations, great parties and her affinity for a good Manhattan. She will be missed. Nelda is survived by her sons Scott and Ron, grandchildren Whitney and Dawson and the birds that visited her feeders.
