Nina Shaylor Rigert passed away on May 23, 2019, at St. Vincent Hospital in Portland, Ore. She was born Aug. 19, 1949, and was 69 years of age at the time of her passing.
All are invited her memorial service to celebrate her life at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 9 at Rolling Hills Community Church, 3550 S.W. Borland Road, Tualatin, Ore.
