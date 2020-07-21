Norma Margaret Markel died on June 10, 2020, in Hood River, Ore., at the age of 92 from intestinal complications. She was born in Vancouver, B.C., Canada, to Douglas and Virtue Watt on Aug. 23, 1927. Growing up in Vancouver, Norma loved swimming, the beaches and their dog, Dougle. She grew up with her sister, Jess, and brothers, Art and Bob. Jess and Norma spent much of their summers swimming and playing at Jericho Beach on the waterfront. She attended Kitsilano High School, eventually transferring and graduating from The Fairview School of Commerce.
Working professionally as an adult, she met and married John Carr, a veteran U.S. pilot of World War II. They moved to John’s home of Portland, Ore., where they raised three children, Larry, Dennis and Leslie. As a family, they camped, fished, boated, and Norma enjoyed being a mother and homemaker, baking, gardening, her children, her friends, her love of dogs, swimming and walking.
In the 1950s, Norma studied, and, after meeting the requirements, became a Naturalized citizen of the United States. She eventually became employed in Portland and worked in several Union offices: The Food and Drug Clerks Union Office, The Baker’s Union Office and The Electrical Workers Union Office.
She was devoted to her Canadian family and frequently traveled to Canada with John and her children, maintaining a loving connection with her parents and extended family. Throughout her life, Norma’s friends, Canadian family and UK family were always very important to her and she made sure to keep in regular contact, writing letters, phoning and sending cards.
Widowed in 1977, Norma met and married John Markel. They retired and enjoyed living on the outskirts of Prineville, Ore., where they made friends, tended their property, gardened, dogs and walking. They often camped and fished on the Deschutes River with friends and family, and wintered with their motor home in and around Yuma, Ariz., where they established lifelong friendships.
After cancer claimed her husband, John, in 2001, Norma made her home the past 18 years in Hood River. One of her greatest pleasures was living close to her daughter, Leslie. She loved her Eastern mountain views and delighted in visiting her neighbors, her family, friends, swimming, gardening, birds, her dog Bernie, walking and giving away her baked cookies. Norma consistently cultivated her positive attitude, believing “Attitude is Everything,” and believed in following “The Golden Rule” for her guidance.
Norma made her transition in a short amount of time, peacefully and painlessly, at home in the care of her children, Leslie, Dennis and Larry. Norma and the family were immensely supported, directed and assisted by the nurses, aides and chaplains of Providence Hospice. We are very grateful. Her desire was to have her body donated for the benefit of scientific research and study, facilitated by Aeternitas Life.
She lived a full life and will be missed by all those who have been blessed by her presence.