Norma E. Shelton of Hood River, Ore., passed from this life into the presence of God on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. She was 81 years old and passed just nine days before her 82nd birthday. She was born Sept. 6, 1937, on a quiet Monday morning in Franklin, N.C., to Lassie Virginia (Holbrook) and John Lloyd Hampton.
On April 16, 1955, Norma “Teen” became the bride of Paul Arvil Shelton.They started their family the following year, welcoming son David.
A year-and-a-half later, Brenda was born.
In 1960, the family moved to Oregon and settled in the Hood River Valley, where daughter Viann and son Tom were added to the family. They moved to Fir Mountain Road in 1966, later bought property up the road and built the home they have lived in for the last 40 years.
As the children began leaving home, Norma started thinking about getting an outside job. She started working at Duckwall Pooley as a fruit sorter, and in time became a supervisor. Failing health forced her to retire after 22 years. Norma developed several lasting friendships with coworkers that have continued on.
Norma and Paul raised huge gardens over the years. She loved to can the fruits and vegetables of their harvests. Her cousin, Reva, supplied her with fruit from her orchards as well. Norma also enjoyed quilting, having made serveral quilts for family members over the years. She had a passion for flowers, planting annuals and perennials. She always had pots of flowers on her back deck where she loved to spend time just sitting and admiring them.
Norman volunteered at the Adult Senior Center Bargain Basement for over 20 years. She loved to rummage through the cast-off treasures of others that came in. She brought a few of those treasures home from time to time and was always happy to share with someone who might need them. She became friends with several of the “regular” volunteers and has kept in contact with them until recently.
Norma will be loved and missed by her husband of 64 years, Paul Shelton of Hood River; her daughters, Brenda (Artie) Roark of Hood River and Viann Jones of Odell; son, Tom (Angel) Shelton of Hood River; brother, Benny Hampton of Franklin; and sister, Gwen Eddy of Texas. She also leaves behind grandchildren Paul Shelton, Amber Shelton, Rachel Jones, Chad Roark, Jessica Shuler Perez, Christine Sharp, Trent Shelton and Taunesha Shelton and 11 great grandchildren. She will also be missed by her beloved dog, Buddy. He has been her constant companion for 10 years.
Norma was preceded in death by her son, David Shelton, her infant sister, Kathleen, her sister, Jean Henry, brother, Johnny Hampton, and brothers, Keith and Donny Parker.
A memorial service will be held at Odell Baptist Church on Saturday, Sept. 21 at 2 p.m. To send condolences to the Shelton family, please visit www.gardnerfh.com.