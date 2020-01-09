Obituary: Norman Graves
Norman Lee Graves passed away at his home in Bremerton, Wash., on Dec. 19, 2019, with his family around him.
Norman was born to Ross M. Graves and Dorothy A (Sheirbon) Graves on Sept. 14, 1936, in Shenandoah, Iowa. In 1947, the Graves family moved to Hood River, Ore., with Norman and his two brothers, Don and Merrill.
Norman graduated from Wy’east High School in Odell in 1954 and joined the Air Force. He then married Denise McClure and had two children, Linda and Rebecca. In 1960, Norman re-married Patricia (Andrews) Graves. They had two more girls, Karen and Julie. Norman is also survived by nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He loved the outdoors, being active, and was an avid Oregon Duck fan.
He will be cremated, and some ashes spread in his favorite places with his final resting place in Idlewild Cemetery in Hood River, Ore. A memorial service will be held at the Hood River Elks on April 18 at 1 p.m.