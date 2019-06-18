Norman C. Loop passed away peacefully, with his family beside him, on Oct. 20, 2018, at his home in Laughlin, Nev.
Norm was born Sept. 11, 1930, in Amity, Ore., one of six children born to Emma and Claude Loop. Except for his time in the military, he lived in Oregon for 76 years.
During the Korean War in 1951, he was inducted into the U.S. Army and trained as a paratrooper. He served the majority of his time with the “B” Battery of the 320th Airborne Field Artillery Battalion at Ft. Benning, Ga.
After the Army, he returned to his life in Oregon and continued working in the lumber industry. During his off-hours, Norm enjoyed riding his full-dressed Harley Davidson and dirt-track racing his ‘42 Ford Coupe.
Norm worked in every phase of timber production. In the ‘60s he was a choker-setter for giant, one-log-load sized spruce trees with a company at Beverly Beach, Ore. He worked with folks who were extras in the classic northwest film “Sometimes a Great Notion.” He went on to work at saw and planer mills in Grants Pass, North Plains, Sauvies Island and Hood River. Norman finally retired at 70, after being the head planerman at the Hanel Lumber mill in Odell during the last 25 years of its operation.
Norm loved the desert and, at 76, he moved south to Arizona and Nevada.
Norm and his companion, Jessie, of 58 years, had three sons, Stan Loop (Kristin) and Dan and Gary Hanshaw. He had four grandchildren, Cody, Jena, Eric and Jasun, 11 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He also had a great love for his little furry friend, Jasmine. He was proceeded in death by his parents, son Gary, and siblings.
We will always miss Norm, his wonderful smile, his kindness and humor, his love for life and his love for all his wonderful friends.
A death has occurred and everything is changed by this event.
We are painfully aware that life can never be the same again,
That yesterday is over,
That relationships once rich have ended.
But there is another way to look upon this truth.
If life now went on the same,
Without the presence of the one who died,
we could only conclude that the life we remember
made no contribution, filled no space, meant nothing.
The fact that this individual left behind a place
that cannot be filled is a high tribute to this individual.
Life can be the same after a trinket has been lost,
but never after the loss of a treasure.
A memorial service with military honors will be held Friday, June 21 at 12:30 p.m. Services will take place at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, Ore.
