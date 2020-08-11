Patricia Jean Case Roberts was born Jan. 10, 1942, in Hood River, Ore., to Miles B. and Freda May (Newbill) Case. She grew up in Dee, Ore. As an adult, she moved to Albany, Ore., where she met and married Royce M. Roberts.
Royce preceded her in death, as did a son, Phillip.
Royce and Patricia moved to Parkdale, where they enjoyed many years on their 10-acre farm until Royce died and Patricia moved in to Hood River. They were always faithful members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Patricia died Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at Hood River Hospital after a brief illness.
A graveside service was held at Idlewilde Cemetery, Hood River, on Wednesday, Aug. 12.