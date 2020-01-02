“The world became a lonelier place today, Dec. 23, 2019. Patti Pratt has passed. To those who knew her, I am sure they would agree.” — Dan Pratt
Patricia Ann (Kurbanick) Pratt was born March 29, 1942, in Binghamton, N.Y., to parents Peter and Mary (Kerish) Kurbanick. She graduated from Binghamton High School in 1959.
Patti showed the love of her faith by the way she lived her life each day. Patti was always upbeat and available to help whenever called upon by a friend, acquaintance and sometimes a stranger a little down on their luck. She had a very giving heart and was extremely caring.
She was a fabulous cook and prolific baker. Christmas was her favorite time of the year and her talents were displayed in the wonderful baked goods she would make and distribute.
She would not want us to be sad over her passing, but rather be happy and enjoy the memories of times shared with her. Among the best things we can give each other are good memories.
She captivated you when she walked into a room with her beaming and genuine smile. She could break up a crowd with her infectious laugh, which at times was spontaneous. Patti took an interest in everyone she met and wanted to know all about their likes, dislikes and how they felt in general. She was a great listener and when she would offer an insight, it was usually spot-on.
Patti will never be completely gone from us. You may spot her smile in a crowd or hear her infectious laugh and look for her. You may get a passing glimpse and say, “Was that Patti?” Most probably it was, because what we have once enjoyed so deeply can never be lost. All that we love deeply becomes part of us.
She is survived by her husband, Daniel Pratt of Hood River, Ore.; two sons, Kevin Pratt of Hood River and Mike (Rosie) Pratt of Georgetown, Texas; two grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brother Peter (Gloria) Kurbanick of Chesnee, S.C.; many nieces and nephews and many friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, two sisters and one brother.
A rosary will be prayed at 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 17 and a viewing and time to visit with family will follow from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1501 Belmont Ave., Hood River. A light lunch and time for continued sharing will be held at the church reception hall immediately following the Mass. Patti’s urn will be placed at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery mausoleum following the reception at approximately 1 p.m.
