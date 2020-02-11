Paul David Blumenstein Sr. left this world on February 5, 2020 and is now with his loving wife, Lois. Paul had a brief stay at the Veterans Home-in The Dalles, Ore., prior to his passing.
He was born May 17, 1926 at home in Central Point, Oregon to David Samuel Blumenstein and Anna Blanche (Aubert) Blumenstein. He had one sibling, a younger sister Helene (married Theron Gordon), who survives him. He attended Central Point Public School and graduated from Central Point High School in 1944.
After graduation, Paul enlisted in the Army Air Force and completed basic training at the Presidio of Monterey. He was stationed at Lowry Air Force Base in Denver, CO. He was honorably discharged in 1945. Paul was recalled into the U.S. Air Force in 1951 for the Korean Conflict. He was again honorably discharged in 1952. In between service dates, he moved to Eugene, Ore., and attended electronics trade school.
Paul married Ilene Louise Narramore in Linn County, Oregon in 1948 and had three sons and one daughter. They later divorced. In 1962 Paul remarried Lois Irene (Ryan) Gaston who had a son and a daughter. They later legally adopted each other’s children. Paul is survived by his children Paul David. Blumenstein Jr. (Janet), Steven C. Blumenstein (Kimberly), Michael D. Blumenstein (Phyllis), Toni Lynn (Blumenstein) Stuart, Spencer B. Blumenstein, and Sheri E. (Blumenstein) Hestmark (Brett).
Paul worked in the Eugene/Springfield area for 20 years at Fletcher and Smart TV and Appliance Repair, as well as for the City of Eugene Parks and Recreation Department. He was active in his kid’s sporting activities and loved working on his yard and home with Lois. The camping trips with the whole family in the Greenbrier van hold a lot of precious memories.
In 1974, Paul and Lois moved to the family homestead in Mt. Hood, Oregon to work for his Uncle Paul Aubert in the orchards. He also worked at various other jobs in the Hood River area; Jerhsted Airport FBO, Hood River Golf Course, Diamond Fruit (driving trucks), Foster Saw small engine repair, Mt Hood Railroad, Cooper Spur Ski Resort and WAAAM Museum.
Paul was a jack of all trades; he could repair and build most anything. He was an avid gardener and orchardist. He obtained his pilot’s license after moving to Mt. Hood, as did wife Lois and they both loved flying their Cessna 152 on many trips. They also enjoyed traveling and exploring in their motorhome, when time allowed.
He was a very athletic man who performed acrobatics and played baseball as a youth and with his kids. He was an accomplished water skier and taught all his kids. He loved to ride motorcycles, Harleys primarily, but when they were young, he did tote his kids around on his Vespa.
Paul never lost his youthful exuberance and was continually awed by the simple things of life. He was truly a sweet man. He loved ice cream and cookies and would delight in sharing them with others.
He also loved little doggies, beginning with his childhood dog Buster. They provided him much comfort and companionship after the death of his beloved wife Lois in November of2008…They are now together once again.
Paul was also predeceased by his son in law, Rodger Tony Stuart. He is survived by his sister; children; and grandchildren Heidi, Eric, Kacy, Mindi, Mara, Jonathan, RyAnne, Grace, Justin, Nathan, Brandon and Bennett; along with 16 great grandchildren.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 17 at Anderson’s Tribute Center (1401 Belmont Ave. Hood River, OR 97031). A graveside will follow at Upper Valley Cemetery (6917 Allen Road Parkdale, OR 97041). Donations in Paul’s memory may be made to Western Antique Aeroplane and Automobile Museum (WAAAM) (C/O Anderson’s Tribute Center 1401 Belmont Ave. Hood River, OR 97031).
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center (Funerals • Receptions • Cremations) 1401 Belmont Avenue, Hood River, Oregon 97031.