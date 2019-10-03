One of the classiest and most gracious ladies to walk the Earth has passed on to be with the Lord. Margaret Mary Oakley (Alder) Laubscher (Peggy) died peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, in Hood River, Ore.
Peggy was born Sept. 22, 1920, in Seattle, Wash., the youngest of seven children born to James Francis and Annie (Browne) Oakley. She attended St. Edward’s Catholic grade school and Franklin High School. On Oct. 24, 1941, she married Jack Alder. They had two children, Kathleen Mary and James Edward.
After the children were in school, Peggy joined Sparkman & McLean Mortgage Company.
In 1965, she and Jack joined two others in forming First Western Mortgage Company.
When the company was sold, Peggy joined Alaska Airlines, Inc., where she worked until her retirement in 1982.
Jack died in Yuma, Ariz., in February 1984. Peggy loved Yuma so she maintained a home there as well as in Washington State.
In May 1991, she married long-time friend Wes Laubscher. They traveled extensively but shared their “at home” time between Yuma and Trout Lake, Wash., until April 2004, when they moved permanently to Providence Senior Village (Down Manor) in Hood River.
Peggy is survived by former son-in-law, Ken LaBelle, grandchildren Kenna Brooks and Ed LaBelle, eight great-grandchildren, six great-great grandchildren and many very special nieces and nephews.
Peggy was preceded in death by her husband Wes, daughter Kathy, son James and stepdaughter Judi.
The family wishes to extend its gratitude to the Hospice team and the Providence Brookside staff for such thorough, excellent and compassionate care for our wife, mother and grandma.
A funeral mass for Peggy will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 18 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1501 Belmont Ave., Hood River, with a reception to follow in the basement. Peggy will be laid to rest at Gethsemane Cemetery in Federal Way, Wash.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Trout Lake Scholarship Foundation, Box 322, Trout Lake, WA, 98650 or Hospice of the Gorge, 1630 Woods Court, Hood River, OR, 97031.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center (Funerals • Receptions • Cremations), 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.