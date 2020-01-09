Philip Lawrence Brady III, Ph.D., died peacefully at home with his family in Hood River, Ore., on Dec. 8, 2019, having battled several medical issues over the last nine years. Phil was born on April 7, 1947, in New York City, N.Y. to Philip L. Brady Jr. and Dorothy (Weiler) Brady, and grew up in New York City, Connecticut, and southern California.
Phil the researcher: Phil earned his BA in Comparative Literature from University of California, Riverside, where he also played four years of varsity soccer. He earned an MA in English from the University of Washington, where he completed doctoral exams and research on evaluating college student writing proficiency. At the University of Oregon, he designed and researched a novel method for improving reading comprehension, earning a Ph.D. in Curriculum and Instruction. Phil graduated alongside his wife Pat: They completed their doctorates simultaneously, while parenting two children under age 4 — a busy time.
Phil the PJ: Selected for Special Forces training as a “PJ”—a “Pararescueman”—on his Air Force enlistment in 1969, Phil trained as a paramedic, as well as learning to parachute, scuba dive, ski, ice climb and rock climb to accomplish rescues on land and water. He earned awards as first in his class in his PJ training year, as well as first in the Coast Guard Water Rescue School. He completed 117 parachute jumps in his 14 years of active and reserve service.
He was stationed at the 304th Aerospace Rescue and Recovery Squadron at Portland Air Base from 1970-1982. He logged many non-military missions, including picking up injured or lost climbers and hikers, victims from wilderness aircraft crashes, and transporting premature babies to Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU). With George Selfridge and the Crag Rats, he co-taught an Air Force snow and ice climbing school on Mount Hood. He was awarded the Air Force Commendation Medal in 1975 for recovering deceased crew members and passengers in severe weather following a military plane crash on Mount Constance, Wash.
Phil the educator: Passionate about teaching, Phil taught at every grade level from kindergarten to graduate school. Teaching venues included Catlin Gable School in Portland, Yu’pik villages in Alaska, and White Salmon and Hood River County schools. He was elected president of NEA-Alaska, the statewide teachers’ union. For Hood River County schools, he was a curriculum specialist and technology teacher and coach. His fellow staff members at two different Alaskan schools voted him as Teacher of the Year, and ESD 112 selected him as Teacher of the Year for Southwest Washington in 2004.
He also taught undergraduate and graduate students. He served as an Assistant Professor of Education at the University of Alaska Fairbanks. He taught graduate and undergraduate education courses at Portland State University, and was the coordinator for the PSU master’s degree in education program in Hood River.
In retirement, he and Pat provided program evaluation and professional development to afterschool program staffs in Washington and Oregon. Phil regularly kept in touch with many former students from Alaska and Oregon through Facebook. To his former fifth and sixth grade students from White Salmon, don’t forget: “WE LOVE MATH!”
Phil the Renaissance guy: A man of many eclectic interests, Phil was scholarly in his pursuits, often researching them in depth. He was a potter, a weaver, a photographer and made items of fused glass. He grew grapes, made wine and hard cider, and created many bonsai trees. He shared his love of wine and food generously with family and friends. An athlete, he played soccer, handball, and racquetball; coached soccer, basketball, volleyball and cross-county skiing, and was a swim meet official. He completed 12 short-course triathlons, four with either or both sons.
Outdoor activities included hiking, skiing, biking, kayaking in both ocean and flatwater settings, and panning for gold. He was a collector of rare books, comic books, wine, Japanese maples, and Native American art. He enjoyed theater and dance: He cheered performances at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival for over 45 years, and saw countless modern dance performances brought to Portland by White Bird. Family travels included Mexico, Japan, China, France and Ireland, and camping road trips in the Western states and Canada.
Phil’s family: He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Pat Evenson-Brady; sons Philip L. Brady IV of Olympia, Wash., and Dylan P. Brady (wife Ruty Wherland) of Eugene, Ore.; brother Robert Brady of Concord, Calif.; and a niece and nephews. Family time and family activities were very important to him.
Memorial contributions in his name may be made to HRCEF (Hood River County Education Foundation), 1011 Eugene St., Hood River, OR 97031 (please note that the donation is for the Brady Family Scholarship Fund), or the White Salmon Valley Education Foundation at WSVEF, P.O. Box 2231, White Salmon, WA 98672.