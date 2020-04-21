On March 27, 2020, Charles Phillip Atchley, loving father of one daughter, passed away at the age of 60.
Phil was born on March 19, 1960, in Toppenish, Wash., to Charles and Sharon Atchley. His father, Charles, passed away in 1994. Phillip was in the logging industry most of his life and his logging family and friends called him “Flip.”
Phil was a caring individual and loving friend to all. One thing he was very passionate about was his love for the Seahawks. He was a faithful fan from day one. Phillip had many friends where he resided in Klickitat, Wash.
He is survived by his mother, Sharon Atchley, his baby girl, Alyssa Atchley, brothers Dwayne, Jimmy, Nick, and Quincy; and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Phillip was very vocal about his afterlife wishes and requested there to not be a funeral or memorial. One thing that he did express is that he would like for the people who loved and cared about him to have a big bonfire in his name.
His daughter Alyssa knows all the places that he would like his ashes to be spread. There will be a headstone placed later this year at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Appleton, Wash. This headstone will be near where Phil’s father lays at rest for friends and family to visit.
A special thank you to the nurses and doctors at Mid-Columbia hospital in The Dalles, Ore. We extend our sincerest gratitude to Spencer Libby and Powell Funeral Home for being so accommodating and helpful to Alyssa during this difficult time. Finally, the family would like to confirm that Phil’s passing was in no correlation to the recent outbreak of the COVID-19 virus. We are overwhelmed with the love and continued support through this time, thank you and be well!