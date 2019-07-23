Randee didn’t really want an obituary, but for the many who knew and loved her, here are a few of the basic details you may have missed. She was born in King City, Calif., on Jan. 8, 1944, as Randee Sue Hardin, but from first consciousness preferred that her middle name be left unknown.
She was primarily raised by her grandfather, Glenn “Si” McKinsey, and step-grandmother, Ruth; at her grandfather’s tutelage, learned her love of quarter horses and to pronounce rodeo as rho-DAY-o. Following her grandfather’s untimely death, she moved on to her first attempts at college and marriage.
These did not immediately result in a degree, but did lead to the birth of her son, Ian, in 1969. Time passed, as did her first marriage, during which she held many jobs, including work at the California State Capitol and as a house painter. She had settled on social work and was on her way to her MSW when she was subpoenaed by a young Sacramento lawyer. Despite seeing the lawyer lose the case, the meeting evolved into her marriage to David in 1984.
The newly minted Adams Family continued to reside in Sacramento until 2013, during which time Randee found her true calling and became a massage therapist. In 2013, she and David moved to Hood River, where they lived until last year. Randee’s Hood River years resulted in a host of friends, but also included several rounds of medical care for both non-Hodgkin lymphoma and breast cancer. The latter was found to have metastasized in 2016, leading ultimately to a move to Eugene, Ore., to be closer to medical care and to family. By April of this year, Randee decided that it was time to cease treatment for the cancer. She passed away at home on June 7, 2019, while being lovingly held by David, daughter-in-law Lisa, grandson Coll and longtime friends Paula and Ellen.
We continue to support her spirit with love, and attempt to remember her favorite axiom and “Give Up All Hope of a Better Past.”
Randee’s Going Away Party will be held on Saturday, July 27 at Riverside Community Church, 317 State St., Hood River from 2-4 p.m.
