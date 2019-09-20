Reva Collins of Hood River, Ore., passed over into Gods’ hands on Sept. 8, 2019, while under the loving care of Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center. She was surrounded by family.
Reva was born in a little town called Needmore, N.C., to Clara and Fred Simonds on Dec. 14, 1927. She grew up playing in the backwoods with her four siblings and loved fishing with her father and planting a garden and canning with her mother.
Reva married Jack Collins in 1944. They moved to Hood River, Ore., in 1948 and bought a small fruit orchard. While Jack was gone working at Stadelman Fruit Company, Reva was home running the family orchard, doing various chores such as mowing, changing water, picking fruit and sorting. She did it all while raising her daughters and maintaining the household.
Reva put her heart and soul into raising her family and running the farm. Along with all of the home and orchard duties, she also loved growing a huge vegetable garden and taking care of her animals and flowerbeds.
In her later years, she enjoyed driving around the orchard on her Gator to check on things.
Reva was a devoted member of the Odell Baptist Church, where she was in attendance every Sunday morning. She had a heart of gold and would help anyone in need. Reva was truly an amazing woman.
Reva is survived by her four daughters, Sandra Wakmatsu, Lorrie Draper, Marie Colton and Carol Collins; five grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and her brother, Lyle Simonds.
There will be a celebration of life/potluck held at Odell Baptist Church, 3080 Odell Highway Odell, at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 22.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center (Funerals • Receptions • Cremations), 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.