Richard A. Collins passed away on Oct. 19, 2019, at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital in Hood River, Ore. He was 81 years of age at the time of his passing.
Richard was born on Jan. 21, 1938, in Oakland, Calif., to parents Margaret (Mullineaux) and Francis Collins. He was the oldest of four siblings, sisters Caroline Davis and Peggy Redfern, and brothers Ernest and Daniel Rodrigues.
He enlisted in the Air Force in 1955. After his discharge, he received his GED as well as multiple certifications in a variety of areas. Education was very important to him.
Richard was married two times. He had two children with his first wife; a son, Richard Alexander, and a daughter, Kathleen. He lived in several cities throughout his life and was a resident of Cascade Locks at the time of his death.
He spent many years as truck driver for Ameron Pipe Company, but his true passion was living the outdoor life. Richard loved hunting, fishing, and archery. He also loved the woods, the lakes, the rivers and just admiring creation around him. He took advantage of every opportunity to enjoy the great outdoors.
Richard is survived by his children, Richard Alexander Collins and Kathleen Ginter; three fabulous grandchildren, Vanessa Archuleta, Malissa Luvianos and Anthony Ginter; and four beautiful great-granddaughters, Destinee Morrison, Lola and Jocelyn Luvianos and Aiyanna Meza.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 28 at Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Interment will be at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, Ore.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center (Funerals • Receptions • Cremations). Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.