Richard Michael Ely, 71, died on July 18, 2020 of injuries from a fall at his home in Welches, Ore.
He was born in Tacoma Washington on Dec. 6, 1948 to Jean Marie (McTiver) and Harold Monroe Ely.
He grew up In Hood River, Ore. where he attended grade school and Hood River High School. He attended Willamette University and graduated from Oregon State University in 1987 with a BS in Biology.
He worked in construction in Oregon, Michigan and at labs in the California bay area.
Cooking was a passion and he made exceptional jam that was enjoyed by family and friends. He also enjoyed writing, hiking, comic book collecting, and political reading and discourse.
He is survived by his brothers James Ely of Gates, Ore., Paul Ely of Hood River, and his sister ,Sandra Stafford of Auburn Mass., and his beloved cat.
Richard lived his life on his own terms; you might say he did it his way. He will be greatly missed.
A memorial service for family to spread his ashes will be held at a future date.