Richard Wayne Usher, 61, passed away at his home in White Salmon, Wash., on July 2, 2020. He was born in White Salmon to Darleane (Krall) and William Roy Usher on June 25, 1959.
Richard married Cindy Bryan in Stevenson, Wash., on Jan. 14, 1989. He made his career as a truck driver.
Richard liked team roping, camping, barbecuing, and loving his family. He was a jokester who could give as good as he got. Richard left a lasting impression everywhere he went and made a lifetime of lasting friendships. He was very in love with his wife, children and grandchildren. A man of his word and full of pride in all he took on or did, Richard was one of the last true gentlemen and cowboys. He will be dearly missed but never forgotten.
Survivors include his wife, Cindy Usher of White Salmon; children Terrie Erwin of White Salmon, Kenneth Coates of Phoenix, Ariz., William Usher of Kamiah, Idaho, and Krystal Patton of Carson, Wash.; siblings Darryl Usher and Teri “Sis” Usher, both of Skamania County; 20 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by youngest daughter, Danyell Usher, and both of his parents.
A celebration of his life will be held at 11 a.m. on July 25 at 15 Deanna Drive, Trout Lake, Wash. Potluck to follow, everyone welcome.
