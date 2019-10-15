Ricky Nishimoto, known to friends as “Rick” or “Nish,” passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at the age of 66. A Hood River native, Rick was born on Nov. 20, 1952, to Koe and Lilly Nishimoto. He grew up with two sisters, Gale and Kathy, whom he loved to torment when they were growing up, and basically continued to pull pranks on them every time they got together.
Rick was a gifted athlete, lettering in football and track at Hood River Valley High School. In fact, Rick still holds the long jump title of 22 feet, 2.25 inches from 1972! He was inducted into the National Honor Society in his senior year. He graduated from Oregon State University, and almost never missed watching his beloved “Beavs.”
After graduating from OSU, he went to work for US Bank, where he met his wife, Kathy. Rick and Kathy came home to take over the family orchard in 1984, where they raised their three boys: Karl, Bryan and Jeffrey.
Rick was a perfectionist and a fierce competitor in everything he did, no matter if it was playing golf, bowling, water skiing or working in the orchard. He took great pride in doing all he could to raise the best fruit possible. Rick was a proud Eagle Scout and was elated when his son Karl made Eagle Scout as well.
He loved watching pretty much any type of sport and he loved the opera. He also took great joy in placing bets with his best friend and partner in crime, Stuart Kawachi. There was always a fight between the two of them, on how many points they would each get.
Above all else, his pride and joy were his three boys. He was a man of few words when it came to sharing his emotions, but he loved his boys beyond anything else. He continued that love when he was blessed with four grandkids. Watch out, don’t mess with his grand babies!
He is survived by his wife, and, in Rick’s own words, the love of his life, Kathy, of 35 years; sons Karl, Bryan (Katelyn) and Jeffrey; and four grandchildren, Cora, Tobin, Royce and Kobe. He is also survived by sisters Gale (Mark) and Kathy (Steve), his favorite niece, Jillian, and three nephews, Dale (Laura), Dustin (Kate) and Alex. He fondly claims Felipe, Ricardo and Elizabeth Castaneda as his “adopted” children.
A viewing will be held on Friday, Oct. 18 from 6-8 p.m. at Anderson’s Tribute Center. A funeral service will be held at Hood River Valley Christian Church on Saturday, Oct. 19 at 11 a.m., with a meal directly following the service. Graveside services will follow at Idlewilde Cemetery at 2 p.m.
Those who knew Rick know how much he loved golf, and the family asks that you wear your favorite golf shirt or any comfortable shirt. Do not come in a suit. Rick would want you to be comfortable!
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center (Funerals • Receptions • Cremations), 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.