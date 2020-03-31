Robert J. Laporte was born on Nov. 15, 1928, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, to Helen and Clyde Laporte. He passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in Richland, Wash., after a brief illness.
The family moved to Richland, Wash., where he lived the majority of his life. Robert was honorably discharged from the U.S. Army in 1966. He worked at the main branch of U.S. Bank in Seattle and retired to his home in Richland.
Robert is survived by cousins Kathy Nishimoto, Patricia Woods, George Murray, John Murray, James Murray, Will Murray and Robert Sheridan and close friends John Swanson and Don and Rutheanne Swift.
Because of executive orders for public health regarding the novel coronavirus / COVID-19, Robert’s committal service at Idlewilde Cemetery is private but will be shared live stream via Anderson’s Tribute Center Facebook page at 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 2.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center (Funerals • Receptions • Cremations), 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.