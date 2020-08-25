Robert (Bob) Henry Manning of Hood River, Ore., passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. He was born on Aug. 14, 1929, to Katharine and Meredith Manning of Flushing, N.Y.
Bob’s family moved to Ft. Dodge, Iowa, as he began high school and he graduated from Ft. Dodge High School before attending Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, to earn a Bachelor’s degree in music. He later attended the University of Southern California, where he received a Master’s degree in music.
Bob married June Gibbons on April 14, 1951, in Des Moines. The Mannings were married for 59 years before June preceded Bob in death on Oct. 22, 2010. Bob is survived by a daughter, Layne Manning, of Vancouver, Wash., and two granddaughters, Katrina Gemmel of Portland, Ore., and Gwyneth Eames of Vancouver. He is also survived by nephews Jim (Coleen), David (Viki), Steve (Paula), David (Candy), Dale (Jennifer), Drake (Kris) and niece Christi (Mark). Bob’s youngest daughter, Nancy Lynn, died in 1971 at the age of 14. His brother, Bill Manning of Missoula, Mont., passed away earlier this year on March 13 at the age of 86 and his sister-in-law Nancy still lives in Salinas, Calif.
Bob devoted his life’s work to music education, teaching band and orchestra, as well as mathematics at several schools in the Kern County, Calif., area, including many years at East Bakersfield High School. In 1969, the Manning family moved from Bakersfield to San Jose, Calif., where Bob taught in the music department at San Jose State University for the remainder of his career. In addition, Bob served as principal bass in the San Jose Symphony and conducted church choir at Trinity Methodist Church in Bakersfield and Stone Presbyterian Church in San Jose. Bob also taught numerous regional orchestras, private bass lessons, and at summer music camps.
In 1998, the Mannings moved to Mosier, Ore., to be nearer to their daughter and granddaughters in Vancouver. They made their home on a bluff overlooking the Columbia River where they were inspired daily by the spectacular views and incredible wildlife.
Bob was an active member of Riverside Community Church in Hood River. He occasionally conducted the church choir and belonged to the Men’s Group and participated virtually during COVID-19. Bob was dedicated to his family and his love of God. He was a proud and supportive father and a loving grandfather to his two granddaughters, often a willing playmate in their flights of imagination. He loved completing Sudoku puzzles and did several each day throughout his life. Prior to June’s death, Bob provided loving care for her in their home during five years of being wheelchair bound. During their earlier years, they loved to travel to the coast, to visit family, to camp and fish, and to Europe to explore great art, music and theater.
Bob was buried on Aug. 17, 2020, at Our Lady, Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Salinas with June and next to his daughter Nancy’s grave. Graveside service was offered by celebrant Tim Willis.
Arrangements under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.