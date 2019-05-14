Robin “Ragnar” Cochran moved on to be with his Lord in the tall timber May 7, 2019. He was 70 years old and was born on Aug. 16, 1948, to Ralph and Leon Cochran in Hood River, Ore. Robin spent his childhood roaming the deep woods of the Upper Hood River Valley. From a young age, his father, Ralph “Jack” Cochran, taught him the art of wilderness survival, nature observation, tracking, and the joy of the hunt.
After dropping out of college, Robin took these skills and volunteered to go fight the war in Vietnam. He served in Alpha Company, 503 Airborne Infantry, 173rd Airborne, and spent over 320 days participating in horrific combat operations in the jungle. He discharged from the Army as a highly decorated combat veteran. After his deployment to Vietnam, Robin went back to his beloved Oregon woods and started his career as a professional timber faller. He cut timber in California, Oregon, Washington, and Southeast Alaska. Robin stated, “I cannot even explain the love I have for the woods. From the tiniest flowers to the mighty Douglas-fir, I just thank God every day I’m in their presence. I don’t think there’s a person on earth that really witnesses the beauty of the woods like the logger, especially the faller — I know I do. Logging is dangerous, but the woods are full of dangers for those with unopened eyes. I know if my time comes to meet my maker out there in those deep dark woods, I know I’ll be ready, because it is there that my heart is. Christ in Ye, the hope of glory.”
Robin was preceded in death by his father, Ralph “Jack” Cochran. He is survived by his mother, Leon; brothers, Lance and Kit Cochran; sons, Zach and Douglas Cochran; grandchildren, Caleb, Erik and Emily Cochran; nieces, Amy Thrupe, Emily Edelman, Nell Pemberton and Ruth Goodman; and nephews, Jessie Juris, Aaron, and Ben Cochran.
A celebration of life ceremony will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 18 at Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.