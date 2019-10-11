Roger Mack, age 73, of Mosier, Ore., went to be the Lord on Oct. 5, 2019, in Prineville, Ore. He was born on Nov. 14, 1945, in Silverton, Ore., the son of the late Albert John and Phyllis (Pownall) Mack.
Roger was the third child of four children. He was the younger brother of the late Raymond Mack, and is survived by his older brother, Jerry Mack, from Hermiston, Ore., and his sister, Sue Hukari, from Hood River, Ore.
Roger is survived by his four sons, Johnny (Launa) from Sublimity, Ore., Jerry (Rosie) from Prineville, Jeff (April) from Scio, Ore., and Jay from Albany, Ore. He also is survived by 12 grandchildren, Derek Mack, Amanda Benavidez, Trevor Mack, Natasha Mack, Trysten Mack, Kyle Mack, Charlie Mack, Cheyenne Mack, Cassie Nida, Kayla Taylor, Kari Perry, and Kristin Cholin. Roger also is survived by 11 great-grandchildren, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, and many cousins.
Roger loved his family more than words can say. He also loved the outdoors, fishing, and all sports, especially college football (Oregon Ducks), men’s slow pitch softball and coaching his sons’ baseball teams.
Roger’s memorial service will be held at Riverside Community Church, 317 State St., Hood River, on Friday, Oct. 18 at 2 p.m. A reception will follow at Sue and Phil Hukari’s house at 2780 Prospect Ave., Hood River.
In lieu of flowers, if you would like to donate in Roger’s name, please donate to either the Fish Food Bank, 1130 Tucker Road, Hood River, OR 97031, or Hukari Animal Shelter, 3910 Heron Drive, Hood River, OR 97031.