Ever wonder what an amazing, generous, hardworking, helpful man looks like? You must have never met Roger Daniel Pierson. The son of Daniel B. Pierson and Ruth Sherlie House Pierson, Roger was born Feb. 7, 1941, and he died June 28, 2020, at the age of 79.
Roger was a man of small stature, but had a gigantic heart and a whole lot of muscle. He would stop and help anyone at any time, no matter the situation or and how long his assistance was needed. Sometimes his whole family would be with him waiting until he was done.
As a young boy, Roger worked hard around the farm helping his family. He was also earned his Eagle Scout award and several awards in FFA. As a teen, he would walk to Koberg Beach all the time to go fishing. He would also walk to town to meet friends or to meet Alice Tanner, who he had hoped would one day be his lady. After Roger graduated from high school, that dream came true and he married Alice. He attended college at ITT in Klamath Falls. While there, he became a father to his first child, Marcia. Roger graduated with an engineering degree and returned home to Hood River to work the family orchard with his father.
Roger had many accomplishments over the 60-plus years he spent in Hood River. Some of them included serving in the National Guard, volunteering as a fireman, volunteering with the boy scouts and participating in Lions Follies for many years. He also loved to fly, so he decided to get his pilot’s license. He took his family and others to California, Sunriver, Ore., the Hood River Valley, Mount Saint Helens and more.
He farmed up to 200 acres of their fruit orchard. He also built and managed the family fruit processing plant that required him to process and deliver fruit to Plush Pippin Pie Company in Portland, Ore., at all hours of the day and night. Roger was known to work up to 20 hours a day sometimes, going at it from sun up to sun down to deliver fruit and complete the spraying before the end of the day. Roger did not really have days off, but he was never heard complaining about the work or long hours. His life’s passion was to work day and night.
Roger also loved to travel, mostly to Hawaii and Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Most of all ... he loved his wife, Alice Pierson. They will always be ROGAL.
Thank you Roger/Rogee/Dad for being a great man!
Roger is survived by his sister Donna Pierson Massey; his wife of 58 years, Alice Louise Pierson; their children, Marcia Pierson Harpham, Mike Pierson and Monique Pierson Kreitzberg; and grandchildren Kira and Niko Harpham, Ezekiel Pierson, and Eula and Leila Pierson Kreitzberg. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A funeral service is planned for 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1 at Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River, with a viewing prior and a reception to follow. A viewings for Roger will also be held on Tuesday, July 28 from 3-5 p.m. at Anderson’s Tribute Center. Roger’s service will also be available live through Anderson’s Tribute Center’s Facebook page.
