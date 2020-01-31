Ronald H. Reynier Sr. passed away at his home in Hood River, Ore., on Jan. 21, 2020. He was 95. Ron and his wife, Nelda, moved to Oregon in 1995 to follow their “boys,” Scott and Ron.
Ron Sr. grew up in Pottstown, Pa., and attended The Hill School before joining the United States Naval Reserve amid World War II in 1943. He served as a Pharmacist’s Mate 1/c on the USS Barnett and the USS Leyte, participating in the Normandy Invasion, the Battle of Leyte Gulf, and the invasions at Okinawa and Iwo Jima.
After the war, Ron used the GI Bill to attend Wagner College and the Brooklyn Law School. He was recalled for the Korean War and served in the Mediterranean during that time. After being honorably discharged as a LTJC in 1953, Ron returned to Pottstown to start his long legal career representing many throughout the Pottstown area. He also served as Pottstown’s city attorney for many, many years.
The love of Ron’s life was his wife, Nelda, to whom he was married for 62 years. They were never apart. Happy family times included summer trips to Lake Wallenpaupack and skiing at Stowe, Vt. He and Nelda were very social, and their home in Holly Court was the site of many great parties. After moving to Oregon, they quickly became “locals” at Hood River restaurants and made close friendships with young and old alike. We were reminded recently that at 86-years-old, after a nice dinner at Celilo, they could not get past the bouncer at Jack’s because they did not have ID. Ron also loved Christmas, and what many don’t know is that Ron dressed up as Santa Claus for years and did house calls all around Hood River.
Ron is survived by his wife, Nelda, his sons, Scott and Ron, and two grandchildren, all of whom reside in or around the area.