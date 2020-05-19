Rosalie Marie Jeter’s journey of life began in Danville, Ill., on July 21, 1929. Her parents were Harvey and Francis Siegmund. At age 17, she left home to marry the love of her life, Charles Leroy Jeter, on July 11, 1946. They began their life together in Long Creek, Ore. After living in various towns in the Pacific Northwest, they settled in the White Salmon, Wash., area in 1956, where they raised their five boys, David, Dan, Charles, Ken and Jim. Rosalie was an amazing mother. She cared deeply about her family and friends. She loved teaching ballroom dancing, Bingo, the senior center, tending to her flowers, listening to Elvis and watching “Wheel of Fortune” and “Jeopardy.” She was proceeded in death by her husband, Charles, son Ken and grandson Scott. She leaves behind son David, son Danny (Carol), son Chuck (Sharon), daughter-in-law Kathy and son Jim (Jinna), 13 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. Special thank you to Providence Brookside Manor and Providence Hospice for your amazing care and kindness through this difficult time. She may be gone from our sight, but never from our hearts!
